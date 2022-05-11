Cafe in KL bombarded with negative reviews for allowing only vaccinated customers to dine-in

EARLIER this month, Health Minister Khairy Jamaluddin had announced some Covid-19 relaxation rules to allow the community gradually return to their pre-pandemic routine.

Among the strings of announcement includes the “check-in SOPs” before entering premises.

Restrictions based on vaccination status have been abolished. However, some eateries allow a person to be fully vaccinated against Covid-19 before entry.

A cafe in the city centre recently made the news after it put up a Facebook notice regarding its dine-in policy that said they are only open for the vaccinated and those with “low risk” status on the MySejahtera app.

The announcement was met with several criticisms immediately after the social media postings.

Since then, the cafe has been bombarded with 1-star reviews on Google Reviews.

The cafe subsequently countered the situation by responding to netizens that their policy is to protect their guests, staff, and especially the elderly from Covid-19.

The owner reportedly said they have witnessed others suffer from Covid-19’s severe side effects.