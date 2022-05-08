Camera catches M’sian Proton X50 driver scratching S’pore Honda Civic

IN Singapore, a man driving a Malaysian-registered Proton X50 was captured on video scratching a Honda Civic.

The man's actions were captured on video by a dashboard camera in a nearby car and later posted to TikTok by user @benjunior_87, before subsequently being uploaded on YouTube by SG Road Vigilante.

The event appears to have occurred along Jalan Berseh, close to the Center of the New World.

In the video, a man wearing a white polo shirt, sunglasses, a face mask, and carrying an umbrella can be seen approaching towards a parked red Honda Civic and scratching the left side of the car with an unidentifiable tool. He then walked around the rear of the car, scratching its right side, before returning to his dark grey Proton X50, which was parked in the middle of the road.

“This is Singapore, why do you need to do this?” wrote the TikTok user.

“Wear face mask and sunglasses and carry umbrella to avoid being identified. His intentions are very clear, “one user stated.

The user said in the comments section that the Proton driver responded in this manner due to a parking dispute, and that a police report had been filed.

Watch the video here.