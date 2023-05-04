Canadian traveler reveals sexual harassment experience in hostel, receives little help from staff

WE HAVE all heard of hostels; some people may have had positive experiences there, while others may have had a slightly different experience. In addition to being cost-effective, it also enables us to interact socially with people all over the globe. This is the story of a Canadian traveller who was sexually harassed in a hostel by another guest.

A 27-year-old Canadian woman recently revealed on the r/solotravel subreddit that the hostel was an apartment complex with multiple units occupying the same hall. Around 2am, when she arrived back at the hostel, a tall, intoxicated male asked her if she wanted to make out with him as he stumbled from another unit.

The lady smiled and politely refused, trying not to be rude. The stranger tried to convince her to visit a sauna with him, but she respectfully declined.

In addition, the clerk for the hostel provided appallingly no assistance. She complained about the visitor but didn’t really offer much assistance, just a shrug and a “keep an eye out”. Even though there was a visible camera aimed at the area where the incident occurred, the hostel declined to review the CCTV video to identify the man.

“He came uncomfortably close to me and asked where I was from. I told him I was from Canada and returned the question. He answered, ‘Belarus. Can I have a kiss?’ By now he was directly between me and the door.”

“I took a step back and told him firmly, ‘No. Now I’m retiring to bed. He muttered something and reached out to grasp my arm, but I resisted. He eventually stumbled away after slapping my buttocks while saying disgusting things over his shoulder.”

Sadly, the same thing was availed when morning came, and the receptionist still refused to help.

“The woman I spoke to shrugged, told me to keep an eye out and maybe let them know who it was if I saw him around. She was clearly looking for a reason to do nothing and settled on my description not being enough to identify him.

The lady expressed disappointment, saying that she would have appreciated it if the hostel could take the situation seriously. She claimed that the hostel staff could have offered to remove the recorded video, displayed pictures of visitors who resembled the harasser, or even offered to assist her in filing a police complaint.

It is disgusting to be in this situation, and we can only hope that the lady receives the justice she deserves and moves on from this traumatic experience. What say you?