Canadian uni apologises for handing out hell notes to Asian students

According to the student who first posted about the incident: “Giving hell money to a living person is a horrible act because you are conveying to the person that ‘you are dead to me’ or, worse, ‘I wish you are dead.’ Such a mistake is TOTALLY UNACCEPTABLE.”

It turns out the ang paos were distributed as part of the university’s initiative to mark the recent Chinese New Year celebration. Unfortunately, they apparently did this without truly understanding the significance of using hell notes, which is paper money that is burnt for the deceased during the Qingming Festival.

STUDENTS of the University of Toronto were taken by surprise earlier this month after receiving ang paos with hell notes in them from their university.

While some may consider this an honest mistake, the student claimed it to be a racist act. “Judging by the Grad House website, they have several Asian-looking staff members on the team, and numerous Asian students living in Grad House.”

Yet, the student noted that “none of the students and staff from the Asian cultural community was consulted in preparation for this event, but also none of their staff cared enough to look at the things they put in the red envelopes.”

The matter understandably caused a stir among the community when it was revealed. A petition was even made to call upon the university to apologise for the offensive act.

The university eventually responded to the matter with an explanation and apology (both in English and Mandarin).

“Unfortunately, incorrect bank notes were unintentionally placed into the red envelopes. The University of Toronto deeply regrets this error,” they wrote in a statement.

“Chinese New Year should be happy and peaceful, and the University of Toronto deeply regrets the mistake. U of T is firmly committed to the principles of equity, diversity, and inclusion.”