Canto-pop star Jacky Cheung falls onstage during Malaysia concert

THE highly regarded Jacky Cheung recently held a concert in Malaysia and attracted tens of thousands of fans. However, a worrying occurrence took place while performing on stage, Jacky Cheung a singer from Hong Kong, lost his balance while performing.

He reportedly became ill unexpectedly, according to reports.

However, Jacky’s talent had been praised by many of his fans, though some of them questioned whether his constant touring was to blame for this.

Yesterday, on August 13th, specifically on his third performance night, Jacky unintentionally tripped and fell to the stage.

Fortunately, Jacky showed the audience that he still had what it takes to perform despite the fall when he miraculously climbed back up on stage after falling.

He sprang to his feet right away and carried on singing as if nothing had occurred.

Behind-the-scenes a worker could be seen racing to Jacky to pull him up, but the seasoned performer was already standing and singing to the crowd before he could.

The audience also demonstrated their allegiance. When the singer collapsed, some fans couldn’t conceal their shock, and many of the onlookers continued to sing along despite a brief halt while Jacky struggled to stand.

On Weibo, it was also reported that Jacky had told the show’s organisers about his health condition before yesterday night’s performance.

The organisers brought him some medication and even offered that Jacky postpone the performance, but despite having a slight headache, he did not want to let the supporters down.

Many of his Weibo followers applauded him for continuing the show despite his age and sickness. Mind you, he is 62 years old!

Nevertheless, Jacky Cheung won everyone’s hearts once again with his outstanding performance, showcasing his incredible talents and tenacity in front of all of his fans.