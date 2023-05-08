Careless motorcyclist hits car; Sitting crossed leg while on the phone

IN Malaysia, it is common to see reckless riders on the road, and performing skills has become child’s play. Today we meet the boss level rider who doesn’t appear to be content with breaking even one traffic law.

A food delivery man was seen riding his motorbike while sitting cross-legged and using his mobile in a now-viral video posted on Facebook.

As he had just one eye on the road, the biker missed the automobile in front of him and was unable to brake on time, causing him to collide with it before falling off.

Fortunately, a car in the right lane saw him just in time and slowed down to avoid hitting the delivery rider.

Aren’t we relieved that not everyone drives recklessly because a motorbike rider may easily be crushed?

However, the uploader did not hesitate to remind other delivery riders to ride safely and not put their lives in danger in the caption.

“For the safety of everyone, I hope that all bikers will be more cautious next time. I hope the cyclist is alright.

Lastly, please refrain from menacing on the road, even if it’s not for the protection of others. Perhaps you should take care of yourselves.

If you witnessed such an incident on the road, what would you do?