‘Cari Makan’ video probed over attempt to tarnish image of police

POLICE are investigating a video with a defamatory caption which shows a traffic policeman conducting an enforcement duty in Petaling Jaya here which has gone viral on social media since Monday.

Petaling Jaya district deputy police chief Supt Ku Mashariman Ku Mahmood said police detected the 25-second video clip uploaded on the TikTok application, Bernama reports.

“The video clip uploaded by @goodmorninglim shows a police officer on duty during a traffic enforcement operation near the traffic lights on Jalan PJS 3/44 to detect drivers who use communication devices while driving.

“The video is also attached with an insulting caption ‘05/12 Look got people here cari makan’ with laughing and money bag emojis,“ he said in a statement yesterday.

He said the individual’s action in uploading the video clip on the social media platform could throw suspicions to the Royal Malaysia Police and tarnish its image.

“The case is being investigated under Section 500 of the Penal Code and Section 233 of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998 for defamation and misuse of social media,” he said, adding that the public should not spread unverified news and create speculations that could threaten public order.