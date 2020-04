JUSTIN BIEBER and Kendall Jenner have come under fire for what fans described as “tactless” remarks about people under quarantine.

TMZ reported that the two stars were speaking in an Instagram Live session over the weekend, joined by Bieber’s wife Hailey Baldwin, and dished about how fortunate they were while isolating in their respective California mansions.

During the conversation, Jenner said that her new home was her “favourite place on the planet”, adding that: “I worked for so long to get it to the point it's at. I renovated it for like a year."

Bieber then said: “How blessed are we ... a lot of people obviously in this time have a crappy situation. You know, they look at us and obviously, we've worked hard for where we're at, so it's like, you can't feel bad for the things we have.

“I think, just us taking that time to acknowledge that there are people who are really crippling is important."

Fans were unhappy with this ‘humblebrag’ exchange, with one pointing out on Twitter: “Thank God they're acknowledging us. So grateful. Suddenly my debts are wiped clear and I’m no longer unemployed."

Another shared: "I’m sure all the newly unemployed are grateful to know Justin Bieber thought about them being poor."

Most fans took umbrage with the stars’ statements that they had “worked hard” for their success, with one pointing out: “Justin Bieber's career started because Usher came across him singing on YouTube. Kendall Jenner's dad is an Olympian. Hailey Bieber's dad is a Hollywood star.”

The superstar trio have yet to respond to the backlash.