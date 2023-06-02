Chap Goh Mei lion dance joins Thaipusam chariot procession in beautiful display of racial harmony

DESPITE our many differences in religion and culture, there is no denying how Malaysians can effortlessly intermingle with one another especially during religious and cultural festivals.

A Thaipusam chariot procession was joined by a lion dance held during Chap Goh Mei simultaneously, marking the end of the Chinese New Year celebrations.

A TikTok video of the harmonious display was uploaded by @rajaratnamsabaratnam2 which the caption says that it took place at Lebuh Ampang in Kuala Lumpur.

The 2 minute and eight second clip showed two blue coloured lions approaching the deity, Lord Murugan, accompanied by his consorts, Valli and Theivana’s, chariot in a curious manner.

In the video, the dancing was not only accompanied by the Chinese rhythmic drums but also the devotional music played in the background amplifying the sense of festivity, as the crowd watched this instance of multicultural unity.

Netizens have since praised the vibrant video by pointing out their strong sense of togetherness, cultures in sync with one another in this moment while some mentioned that this is their first time seeing a lion dance held in the same space during a Thaipusam ceremony.

“This combination of Chinese lion dance and Thaipusam can only be seen in Malaysia because we are diverse and nothing can stop us from sharing each other’s cultures,” a netizen said.

“God bless our country. This truly amazing,” a netizen praised.

“This is first for me witnessing a lion dance held during a Thaipusam ceremony,” another netizen mentioned.

“Now this is one Malaysia,” a netizen commented.