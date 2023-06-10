Cheating local ordered to pay RM 30k fine for getting another man’s wife pregnant

A 26-year-old man from Baling, Kedah, was recently ordered to provide compensation to his lover’s husband for interfering with their marriage.

Utusan reported that the order was issued by Judge Mahazan Mat Taib of the Alor Setar High Court following the filing of a counter petition by the woman’s husband.

According to Judge Mahazan, the court takes adultery and cheating seriously, particularly if it leads to the dissolution of a family.

In light of the bad behaviour, he added, the amount of compensation was fair.

“As their family life has been impacted, the court takes this cheating behaviour seriously. As a warning to the public, damages totaling RM30,000 must be paid to the respondent, who is the husband”, he declared.

Additionally, the woman had also previously submitted a single divorce petition under the Law Reform (Marriage and Divorce) Act 1976, the husband’s attorney later revealed.

“The man in question and my client’s wife left the country after the counter-petition was filed, so they weren’t in the courtroom today. The counter-petition was not also addressed by them”, clarified the husband’s attorney.