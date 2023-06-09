Chef Wan remains positive while battling cancer, says attitude is more important than looks

He also explained that the chances of him being cured were between 70 per cent and 80 per cent due to the cancer being discovered relatively early.

The renowned celebrity chef informed his followers on his social media that he was diagnosed with lymphoma cancer.

JUST last month, Malaysians were shocked when celebrity chef Datuk Redzuawan Ismail, also known as the legendary Chef Wan, announced his cancer diagnosis .

Most recently, he showed off his clean-shaven head in an Instagram post after undergoing chemotherapy.

In the post, he explained that he has “more confidence” in himself than to care about how others perceive his looks.

“Being botak for now or forever at my age does not really worry me at all. Besides, beauty lies within our soul,” he wrote.

He pointed out that many people “often obsess” about how their appearance is perceived by everyone else, which can lead to unnecessary mental stress.

The 65-year-old wisely advised that the way one behaves towards others takes precedence over things like appearance.

“Of course, people will stare for the first time, but if you do not let it bother you and stay cool, you can stay happy, positive and have your own self confidence,” encouraged the chef.

He even joked about his appearance, saying that he looks like an “ageing turkey”.

Netizens praised Chef Wan for staying strong and optimistic while undergoing the medical treatment and flooded him with supportive comments.

We wish Chef Wan all the best in his fight against cancer.