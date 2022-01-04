Children incur the anger of xenophobic netizens

AFTER a child was captured on video being slightly aggressive while begging for alms in Cheras, Kuala Lumpur several days ago, another video has since gone viral showing another child, presumably in his early teens, doing something similar.

In the video taken by a road user at an intersection traffic light nearby Batu Tiga, Shah Alam, the teenager is seen approaching and peering into the road user’s car. Noticing that he was being filmed, the teenager then attempts to open the car door several times, before he vaguely shows an explicit hand gesture.

After circling to the other side of the car, the teenager eventually leaves.

Like the child from the first video in Cheras, the teenager was immediately ‘identified’ by netizens as someone from the Rohingya community, despite being dressed in a baju Melayu and kopiah.

Throwing fuel to the already blazing xenophobic fire, a local news portal was quick to label the boy “Long Tiger Junior”, after the criminal, Abdul Hamim Ab Hamid a.k.a. Long Tiger.

Abdul is a criminal from Rohingya who was recently nabbed after escaping his initial arrest on the charges of criminal intimidation, intimidation, wrongful confinement of a former worker and rape.

As much as these kids might be a menace to road users, can they really be confirmed to be from Rohingya, or even as future criminals like Long Tiger – or are some Malaysians just blinded by xenophobia?