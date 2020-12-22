Chilling Adventures of Sabrina’s star pushed for a character change in final season

Sinclair loved the strong feminist icon Roz Walker was at the start of the series. She wants to return to that portrayal of her character while solidifying Roz’s relationship with boyfriend Harvey Kinkle.

Netflix’s virtual screening of the first episode of the final season of Chilling Adventures of Sabrina today was epic! We totally can’t wait for the full season to be out in December 2020.

"I had a really good conversation with Roberto. When I signed on to the show, I was really excited to play this feminist, loud, unscared girl in this witch world. We get to experience so many things. And then in Part 3, it was mostly cheerleading and questionable friendship decisions with Harvey and all that," Sinclair said.

"I had a really good conversation with Roberto right before Part 4 -- maybe at the end of Part 3, I don't remember -- where I was just like 'I want these parts of Roz back. I really liked the feminist, I like this and I really want this mixed relationship to have justice because you're going to do it, we're going to do it and if you're not going to do it, that's fine too but if we're going to do it, let's make it full and beautiful and lovely.'"

"[He] totally took everything that I said to heart and that's why Roz gets so much cool stuff in Part 4 because he was so receptive to that conversation and really did everything in his power to give me a lot of juicy, fun, deep, lovely stuff," Sinclair said. "So I'm super grateful to him for hearing me."

The final season of the highly loved show will also feature the original Aunt Hilda and Zelda Spellman from the 1996’s Sabrina the Teenage Witch!