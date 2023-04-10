China welcomes first-ever cinema hotpot experience

BY launching its first-ever hotpot cinema, Chengdu, China has now formally welcomed a cutting-edge new cinematic experience.

Not just a great idea for a date. This wonderful combination contains two elements that must draw customers and keep the business booming, right?

But there’s more to this distinctive restaurant than just the food. The vintage interior of the cinema-restaurant hybrid evokes nostalgia and gives guests the impression that they have been transported into a movie scene.

In addition, we can see from a number of images shared on Weibo that the cinema also provides comfortable sofa seats in private booth-style settings, ensuring a premium cinematic experience.

Moreover, attendees are seen enjoying individual pots filled with a wide variety of seafood, including prawns and meatballs as well as vegetables and oysters, according to visual evidence from the venue.

This unique experience guarantees both the eyes and the taste buds to be stimulated.

Although, let’s be honest, there were many mixed reactions to the opening of this movie theatre. This was likely due to the many potential problems with serving hotpot in a confined space.

“I used to have a buffet hot pot with my classmates, and we would bring our smartphones or tablets to watch TV,“ one user commented, promoting the idea that this might be a wise decision.

“I can’t watch films or eat hotpot well”, claimed another user. “Both eating and watching should be treated seriously.”

What do you think—would you try the hotpot movie or is it best to keep these two cult classics separate?