A blind Chinese Paralympics athlete recently went viral for his looks because he resembled an anime character from Jujutsu Kaisen named Satoru Gojo.

Both Hu Mingyao, the Chinese Goalball athlete, and Satoru Gojo sport a head of white hair and wear a black mask covering the eyes.

Another character Hu resembles is 9S (Nines) from the video game Nier: Automata.