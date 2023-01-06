Cinema goers evacuated mid film screening due to individual vaping in cinema hall, triggering fire alarm

CINEMA PATRONS know at this point that there are certain rules and regulations they have to follow not only for the patron’s convenience but for safety reasons. However, some people only think about themselves, not considering others around them.

A cinema hall had to be cleared out due to a movie-goer vaping in there, causing the fire alarm to go off.

In a video uploaded on Twitter, the movie-goers were seen standing around the cinema hall accompanied by the sound of the fire alarm being triggered.

“Yesterday, I witnessed the stupidity of some cinema patrons. Due to someone vaping in the cinema hall, the emergency alarm was triggered, causing everyone to scramble away chaotically in the hall. How troublesome,” Twitter user Adam (@amofficialmy) said in his post.

Adam added that the vaping perpetrator was apprehended by the cinema management upon discovering the individual’s actions through the security footage in the cinema hall.

The cinema patrons got to resume their movie while the perpetrator was obviously excluded from joining the others.

It is uncertain what actions were taken by the cinema management towards the vaping culprit.

Netizens were nevertheless, angered by the individual’s actions, calling out their actions for lacking in common sense and being troublesome to everyone else watching the movie.

Others have related their experiences of seeing movie-goers vaping in the cinema hall.