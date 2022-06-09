$!Claw machines are a form of gambling and it is a sin to play them

THE Perlis State Mufti Department has claimed that claw machines were likened to gambling.
“Claw machines are a form of gambling as it involves the spending of money to get an item from the machine and if the person fails in the process, one will lose their money as well.
“It is also a form of scam that influences children into playing, only for the vendor’s profits,“ the department said via a Facebook posting.
Hence, the department called upon Muslims to stay away from claw machines as it is considered a “big sin” in the religion. It added that Muslims should also not operate these “gambling machines”.