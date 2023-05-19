Close call for woman as metal pole pierces through windshield on NKVE highway

A WOMAN had a terrifying experience when a metal pole flew off an improperly secured lorry and pierced through her windshield.

The incident occurred on the New Klang Valley Expressway (NKVE) Highway, between the Damansara and Subang Jaya exit tolls.

Despite not having a dashcam, the woman shared her story on Twitter, which gained significant attention from concerned netizens.

She filed a police report and was directed to file a claim on the highway authority’s website, but retrieving CCTV footage proved challenging.

Unfortunately, the incident resulted in an uninsured RM400 expense for the woman.

Fortunately, she escaped the incident without injury, and authorities are working to locate the responsible lorry driver.

Meanwhile, netizens advised road users to overtake any lorries that carry loose spare parts.

Earlier this year, a woman experienced something similar while driving along PLUS highway. A metal pole flew out of a lorry in the next lane and embedded itself in her car’s windshield.