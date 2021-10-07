Cold-case task force uncovers true identity of the Zodiac Killer

The identity of the Zodiac Killer, a murderer who terrorized Northern California in the late 1960s, has been a curious mystery among the public for years. At his height, the killer taunted the media and the authorities by sending cryptic and coded notes.

Fast-forward to today, the cold case might have a breakthrough thanks to a task force led by former FBI agents and retired law enforcement officials.

According to reports, the cold-case task force known as the Case Breakers had managed to uncover the identity of the Zodiac Killer and names Gary Francis Poste as the notorious killer. Poste reportedly died way back in 2018. The Case Breakers also tied Poste to a sixth murder in Southern California.

The break in the case came when the Case Breakers came across new forensic evidence. They found photos taken from Poste’s darkroom show scars on his forehead which allegedly matches the scars on a sketch of the Zodiac by the San Francisco Police Department.