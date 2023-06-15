Community concerned about recent shooting victim in Bandar Sunway

FOLLOWING the shoot-out incident in Bandar Sunway, Subang Jaya, it has been recently revealed that the 32-year-old victim had a criminal history involving robbery and theft.

The man in question was mercilessly shot twice in the middle of the day at an electronic accessory store, leaving many bystanders fearful and concerned for their safety.

As disclosed in multiple news platforms, the individual had already been declared dead by the time he arrived at the hospital, according to recent updates from numerous news sources.

The man was discovered bleeding profusely from gunshot wounds while lying on the ground.

In a statement, Subang Jaya police chief Assistant Commissioner Wan Azlan Wan Mamat suggested the involvement of three attackers, two of whom are thought to have fired shots at the victim.

The forensics team has examined the crime site and found two pairs of bullet casings, fragments, and a shell, two blood swabs, and a pair of loose slippers.

As of today’s update, the police are still conducting an investigation.