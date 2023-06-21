Company executive in China, mistress sacked by company after extramarital affair exposed

THANKS to the power of the Internet, one’s secret affairs cannot be kept secret anymore since one’s random appearance in a viral image or video can reveal what was supposed to be hidden.

A man’s clandestine affair with his co-worker in China has been exposed after they were spotted in a viral video posted on Chinese social media platform, Douyin.

In the video, the man was seen dressed in a pink shirt and the young woman wearing a dress in a similar colour scheme, walking down a busy street while holding hands rather intimately.

Unfortunately for the much older man, netizens recgonised the man as Hu Jiyong, believed to be the executive director of the Huanqiu Project Management (Beijing) Co Ltd (HQPMC), a wholly-owned subsidiary of China Petroleum Engineering.

He also held other positions as secretary and general manager of the Chinese Communist Party Committee within HQPMC, according to a report by The Online Citizen.

Meanwhile, the young woman was identified as one of Hu’s subordinates surnamed Dong.

In a statement released by HQPMC, Hu was said to have been sacked from all three positions following the discovery of the viral video.

“Currently, Mr. Hu Jiyong, the person involved, has been relieved of his positions as Executive Director, Party Secretary, and General Manager of the company. He is also undergoing an investigation by the company’s disciplinary committee,” the company stated.

The woman involved was also suspended from her position in the company and is also under investigation by the Commission for Discipline Inspection. On their official WeChat account, the company is believed to have removed posts related to the issue and is in a “cancelled” state, reported Dahebao.

The person who took the viral video of the couple had come forward anonymously, saying that he had deleted the video he posted at the behest of one of the people who privately messaged him to do so and wanted to respect their wishes.

Photographer, Xiaomi, said that both individuals had allegedly not refused to be recorded.

“Many photographers were taking pictures, standing in front of them and chasing after them, but they did not refuse,” the photographer said.

Meanwhile, there was a silver lining to all of this, where the dress Dong was wearing in the video had blown up in sales after the video went viral.

A report by ShangYou News said that the beautiful dress sold around 4,000 pieces after a few days.