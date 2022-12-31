Company forced new employee to finish annual leaves

AS EMPLOYEES, annual leaves are a given right as one gets to choose how to use it for their own convenience after a period of time in the company, but some companies have abused that right and inconvenienced their staff for their own needs.

A young man recently shared his experience on a Facebook page of his new workplace, making him take advanced annual leaves so that nobody is working during New Year.

“My company wants to be closed for the whole week in conjunction with New Year and only wants to resume its operations in January,” he said.

He added that since he had just joined the company, he had little annual leaves to be deducted.

“I just joined the company not long ago and don’t have much annual leave to be deducted but HR sent me an e-mail saying they will provide me with advanced annual leave.”

He then said the company’s decision was unfair since he felt robbed of using his annual leaves on his own time.

Most netizens related to his experience, saying it is not unusual for some local companies to pull this stunt

“My ex-company did the same thing,” a netizen said.

“My company did the same thing, saying that during the New Year they have to take a few more days off, making it compulsory annual leave. I am speechless,” a netizen added.

But some disagreed with the company’s actions.

“The company can’t force employees to take leave. The last time a large company asked employees to take a vacation due to some technical incidents, the result was a fine by the Labor Bureau,” another netizen said.

“Even when the company wants to take a break, it can’t withhold employees’ annual leaves,” a netizen stated.