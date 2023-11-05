Company surprises security guard on his birthday with heartwarming gesture of appreciation

MANY companies pay back their employees for their service with thoughtful rewards and gestures, but it is not very common to find those in a lower position given the same kind of treatment despite being an integral part of the workforce.

A local company surprised their security guard on his birthday to show appreciation for his service.

“Last week, we celebrated the birthday of someone who is very important to the office,” the video wrote.

In the video, the security guard was greeted with an eruption of his colleagues singing ‘Happy Birthday’, with one of the employees holding out a piece of cake with a candle on top.

Their thoughtful gesture moved him to tears, followed by the security guard confessing that it had been eight years since he last celebrated his birthday.

“After eight years of working in Malaysia, this is the first time he got to celebrate his birthday,” the video added.

Netizens were moved by the simple but touching gesture and praised the company for treating employees in lower positions equally.

“It is so nice to see those working in lower positions being treated equally,” a netizen said.

“It’s always good to appreciate everyone regardless of position!” another netizen quipped.

“Believe me when I say that he will be a lot more motivated to work and ensure the safety of the office well,” a netizen pointed out.