Condominium residents in Klang summoned for keeping pet dogs by City Council

WHILE there is no law requiring you to neuter your dogs in Selangor, it is a requirement in Klang, especially for apartment residents.

However, recently Negeri Sembilan had enacted a new rule requiring dog owners to neuter their animals before intending to buy an apartment.

On its Facebook page, the Klang City Council (MPK) proved that they had taken steps to ensure that dog owners don’t keep their pets in multi-story buildings.

The post showcases the officers accomplishing it by knocking on door to door.

Reportedly, ten fines were given to owners who disobeyed the restrictions by keeping the dogs in their units during an operation that was recently initiated at the Pelangi Heights Condominium in Klang.

On top of that, the municipal council officials also warned everyone that periodic operations would be conducted in various apartments and condominiums to make sure that no one keeps their pets within the structure.

MPK added, “If you want to have a dog, please apply for a dog ownership license.”

Due to the prolonged search for dogs inside the condominium, many members of the public posted conflicting opinions in response to the post, expressing remarks such as “I don’t see these officers making a fuss about people with cats.” And “At least in condos, that’s the norm. Some supervisors merely displayed leniency. If no one complained, the council officers wouldn’t be present.”

Well, rules are rules, so it’s advisable to verify if dogs are permitted in your flat before uninvited guests arrive. How do you feel, was this a fair decision for MPK to make?