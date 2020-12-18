Conduct your own Blob Opera using this amazingly addictive Google app

Google has created an amazing app to help you pass the time... productively!
Thanks to the Google Arts & Culture Lab, and creative coder David Li, we have a new app to create our own festive opera using machine learning.
The app named Blob Opera features an interactive vocal quartet of cute and colourful Blobs who have been programmed to sing in a four-part harmony.
Users just need to drag the blobs up, down or sideways to make beautiful music. In the multiplayer mode, users can freestyle with the Blobs and get them to sing Christmas carols such as Jingle Bells and Joy to the World.
What’s even more amazing is that the voices of the Blobs are based on the voices of real-life opera singers: tenor Christian Joel, bass Frederick Tong, mezzo-soprano Joanna Gamble and soprano Olivia Doutney.
The four vocalists recorded many hours of singing for the experiment.
“The experiment uses a neural network trained on the voices of a bass, tenor, soprano and mezzo-soprano to generate opera singing in real-time from simple movements on a user's device,” a post on Google’s blog reads.
You can start experimenting and composing on Blob Opera HERE