Confusing traffic light stop turns green for one second

A viral video clip showed a traffic light turning green for split second leaving many drivers confused and frustrated.

The video posted on Facebook page 我们是马来西亚人 We are Malaysians showing a traffic light turn from red to green and quickly back to amber leaving one Axia car in front still driving through the amber turned red light.

The comments said that the traffic light was located at a junction outside AEON Mall in Bandaraya Melaka.

“You thought if I pressed the gas pedals for one second, I can speed off?,” read the caption in the video.

Netizens were left scratching their heads over this traffic light and some were even amused, joking around at the Axia driver’s expense.

“Traffic contractors get paid RM100k ++ per junction to set up traffic lights. This subpar quality is what we Rakyat have to out up with,” a netizen commented.

“Is this traffic light trying to get someone killed,” another netizen added.

“F1 racers can’t even make it through this traffic light,” another netizen quipped jokingly.

Meanwhile, a few other comments suggested that the person who recorded the clip to report the situation to the Malaysian Public Works Department (JKR) or their city council board.