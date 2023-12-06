Considerate man cleans up spilt popcorn in cinema

A KIND ACT, no matter how big or small, will always make a difference in this society that can be indifferent to their surroundings.

A woman recently recorded her uncle attempting to clear-up spilled popcorn on a cinema floor.

The TikTok video uploaded by @eyahnordin_ showed the young woman’s uncle taking the initiative to remove the mess of popcorn at a cinema.

“Somebody else does this but my uncle here cleaned it. In the middle of doing something good, he even takes the opportunity to joke around,” the caption in the video said.

With only a yellow slippery floor alert board and determination, her uncle, dressed in a red shirt, splits open the board and sweeps the spilt popcorn away to a corner so that others do not step on it while walking.

Netizens commended the older man’s actions, praising him for doing something others would ignore, probably assuming the mess would be cleaned up eventually.

Others even joked about how fans of the football club Manchester United are such kind and non-problematic people due to her uncle being spotted wearing the iconic club’s jersey during the incident.

According to a report by World of Buzz, the woman, known as Nurul, shared that her family, comprised of 22 members, were at the cinema to catch the newly released Polis Evo 3.

As they were excited to catch the thrilling action film, the family unfortunately came across the sight of spilled popcorn while walking into the cinema. Lo and behold, Nurul’s uncle decided to step up and move the popcorn away from the general crowd.

“I recorded it not to show off, but if you check my TikTok, there are many videos about my uncle because he truly entertains the family,” she said.