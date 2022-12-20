Content creator cancels attending event due to unsafe parking lot

A SOCIAL media personality recently shared his frustrations on businesses not paying attention to the safety of their parking lots in their establishment.

Food vlogger @CeddyorNot posted on Twitter saying that he had to cancel attending an event due to how unsafe a business establishment’s parking lot looked.

Ceddy stated that most parking spaces at that event were taken up so he went into a separate parking lot which he deemed unsafe and immediately left the event grounds.

“I was supposed to go to an event but I canceled the last minute because the parking is so bad, its poorly managed, very limited and when you see the B3 parking, it felt very creepy.

“It’s like anytime, a zombie, a vampire or ghost will appear,” he said in his video.

He also mentioned that the B3 parking lot was so dark that he had to turn on his car’s high beam to navigate through the area.

The content creator then advised business owners to prioritize a strategic location that enables easy access for customers to patronize their premises.

“Your venue and location is very important. Nowadays, if your customers find it very difficult to find parking, they will not come to your place,” he added.

He then urged business owners to do their own research before purchasing the lot due to its cheaper price, especially if its an old building to ensure that their basement parking is safe and accessible to customers.

“If your business is going to be in a very old building, think of the basement parking. Go and see for yourself whether it feels creepy. You have to also check if it is well-maintained and well lit.

“The customers’ safety is very important. If they come and park at your place and feel creeped out, why would they go to you? Please go and do your own research first before owning a shop,” he concluded.