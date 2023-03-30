Content creator from China claims one can survive just speaking in Chinese in M’sia

A CONTENT CREATOR hailing from Guang Dong, China, has conducted a social experiment in KL, testing if one can survive in Malaysia by speaking in Chinese only.

The young man, Zhou, documented his experiment on the Chinese social media platform, Douyin. In the video, he took a cab to a shopping mall in Kuala Lumpur.

Zhou remarked the first thing he noticed were different luxury brands labelled in Chinese on the walkway.

“It feels just like home. I can also hear others talking in Chinese,” he said.

He began his experiment in a fast food restaurant by conversing to the cashier in Chinese but since the cashier could not understand, another cashier came to her rescue and took Zhou’s order with ease.

Zhou did not end his social experiment there. He then entered a glasses store and conversed with one of the employees but since the first employee could not help him due to the language barrier, another worker in the store helped her out.

A Malay employee came to her colleague’s aid and started assisting Zhou in the optical shop.

“I noticed that regardless of the kind of shop, you can communicate in Chinese without any issues. It’s miraculous!” Zhou added.

His last experiment involved approaching a hotel receptionist, pretending to inquire about the breakfast set. Their conversation went well without the aid of a translator.

“Conversing in Mandarin at a hotel for check-in & check-out was smooth. No issues at all,” Zhou remarked.

He then concluded at the end of the video that a Chinese national can get by in Malaysia by just speaking in Chinese.

“Many can speak Chinese here, including those who don’t look like Chinese,” he said.