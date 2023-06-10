Contractor flees with RM 200k before house renovation is complete

THE majority of the time, when a renovation is finished, we expect nothing less than perfection. However, what happens when a contractor abandons you high and dry?

Jeanne JY shared a story in a Facebook post about a friend who was taken advantage of by a contractor who left before the renovation was even finished.

After keeping the situation to herself, Jeanne’s friend confided in her that she regretted her decision not to hire the contractor that Jeanne had introduced to her.

“I’m so sorry for everything she has to go through... Even I have trouble sleeping,“ Jeanne admitted.

Jeanne, who works in the insurance industry, gave advice on how to handle the situation to her friends and the general public.

Her instructions were to gather all invoices, receipts, and quotes along with a police report.

Keep in mind that you can only file a claim with the Tribunal or Civil Court if the amount that was defrauded does not exceed RM50,000 if you have experienced or are experiencing a similar situation.

Beyond that, you can always hire a lawyer to assist you with the case if you have the funds. As per Jeanne, the following locations are where you can explain your case to:

• National Consumer Complaints Centre (NCCC)

• Ministry of Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs

• Malaysian Bar Council

I feel terrible for Jeanne and losing that much money is really horrifying. I suppose this is why they always advise paying for renovations in instalments. What do you think?