Convenience store employees allows street dog to seek shelter in the shop

RECENTLY, a post went viral on Twitter on how employees of a convenience store helped by giving shelter to a stray dog. The post was initially made on Facebook and then it went viral on Twitter.

According to the post, apparently it was raining heavily and the dog got scared by the thunder so it came running to the store to hide. He also mentioned that this isn't the first time the dog has entered the store.

The post warmed netizens’ hearts and they praised the employees for allowing the stray dog to seek shelter in the store.

One user mentioned: “I pray for those took care of this dog to enter heaven.”

While some netizens are grateful for their act, some expressed their disapproval for allowing street dogs to enter the store due to cleanliness and religious beliefs.

“I can accept if it’s an animal store but if it’s a normal store, I really can’t accept it,” one user said.

The post garnered 12,800 retweets and 26,300 likes at the time of writing.

What do you think of this?