Cop under probe for ‘victim-blaming’ in cosplay harassment case

A POLICE personnel will be investigated over allegations of uttering inappropriate remarks to a cosplayer who was attempting to lodge a report on harassment and stalking, Malaysiakini reports.

Petaling Jaya district police chief ACP Mohamad Fakhruddin Abdul Hamid (pix) said that the police personnel involved will be investigated for a disciplinary infraction.

“We will also release a statement (on the matter) soon,” he told Malaysiakini.

A female cosplayer who ran a booth at the Anime Fest at Paradigm Mall over the weekend to interact with fans, lodged a police report at the Kelana Jaya police station against a stalker on Monday.

According to her police report sighted by Malaysiakini, she was harassed at her booth by someone who had attended the event on both days.

Upon lodging the report, the complainant alleged in a tweet that the male police personnel remarked: “You dress like this to sell photographs. This is the consequence (of doing so). You are in the wrong too”.

The 21-year-old claimed that she was wearing a jacket to hide her costume when she lodged the report.