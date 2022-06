THE police are looking for 20 individuals involved in a brawl in front of a shop in Sri Petaling on Monday.

Brickfields district police chief ACP Amihizam Abdul Shukor said the incident occurred at Jalan Radin Bagus at about 2.30am.

“We believe the 20 men are from two groups. They were armed with steel rods and liquor bottles,“ he said in a statement today.

A complainant lodged a police report after realising his car was badly damaged in the brawl.