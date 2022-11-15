Cops probing viral video of mom and baby zipping down flying fox line

RECENTLY, a video showing a woman with a baby strapped to her side, zipping down the flying fox line, suspected to be in Kuala Kubu Bharu, went viral on social media.

In the video, one of which was shared by Twitter account @My_CrimeWatch, the woman was seen without a helmet.

Police subsequently issued a statement saying they were looking into the matter.

Hulu Selangor district police chief Supt Suffian Abdullah said they received a report on the video on Nov 13.

He said the case was being investigated under Section 31 (1) of the Child Act 2001 Amendment 2006.

“Under Section 31 (1) of the Child Act 2001 Amendment 2006, offences of neglecting a child’s safety can be fined not more than RM50,000 or jailed not more than 20 years, or both.”