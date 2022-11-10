Cops searching for a man in connection with ‘riot’ in Bintulu

POLICE are searching for a man to assist in the investigation of a riot and mischief case that occurred at Jalan Abang Galau in Bintulu on Oct 9.

According to a report by Borneo Post Online, the probe was initiated following a viral video posted on social media showing a four-wheel drive speeding in reverse and then ramming into another vehicle.

Bintulu police chief Supt Bartholomew Umpit stated that a man was identified in the video clip as Rimong Judan, 36, whose last known residence was at Bandar Jaya, Jalan Tun Hussien Onn in Bintulu.

“Anyone with information about this man is urged to contact the investigating officer Inspector Lai Mei Ching at 014-8763824 or our operations room at 086-318304,” Bartholomew said.

Several men in the video clip were also seen heading toward the vehicle, and one of them had blood stains on his T-shirt.