Council workers find woman’s misplaced jewellery in trash

ON Sunday, Rohaya Ismail, a policewoman in Tasek Gelugor, Pulau Pinang, shared a Facebook post talking about of one of the most stressful days of her life, when she accidentally threw away her most prized possession.

The 31-year-old lance corporal recounted the unfortunate event of accidentally dropping her gold jewellery collection in the rubbish bin while disposing of her son’s used diaper.

She stated that the jewellery collection was very important to her, as she had kept it since she was 18 years old, as her “emergency stash”.

When she told her brother about it, he went on a search for her lost jewellery, which led him to the local cleaning depot, as the garbage truck had picked up the day’s rubbish by the time they realised what had happened.

After explaining the situation to the Seberang Perai City Council (MBSP) sanitation workers, they began rummaging through a giant pile of rubbish to find the woman’s misplaced belongings.

Fast forward to the happy ending, her precious jewellery collection was finally unearthed from the stinky pile.