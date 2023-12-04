Couple begging for donations allegedly faked their disability, speculated to be part of syndicate

IN some open-air restaurants in the country, people walking up to customers asking for donations are a common sight, and some of them include people with disabilities, selling tissues for a small price in which either some will take pity and donate a bit of money or will get rejected by skeptical individuals, believing that they are from a syndicate.

A couple spotted asking for donations from customers at an eatery is suspected by netizens to have allegedly faked their disability while getting into a car parked quite far from the eatery.

Twitter user Addam Darshan (@AdwinWidanta) recorded the duo asking for donations and then walking quite a distance away from the place to finally get on a waiting car.

“We should assume the best. Maybe they were taking a Grab,” Addam captioned the video.

In the video, the couple asking for donations was shown heading towards a junction, and the video cuts to Addam, showing a white car parked opposite the road the couple was walking at.

As the couple crossed the road, they passed by the white car and headed further down, walking at a seemingly faster pace than usual.

The video then transitions to the following clip of the couple getting on the same white car spotted parked near that junction earlier and driving off.

Netizens have pointed out that the couple could be a part of a syndicate, while some have shared their encounters experiencing similar incidents.

“I have never handed my money to beggars like this couple here, one visually impaired and the other one guiding them mainly because they could be a part of a syndicate, fooling us all. I will not assume the best,” a netizen said.

“My mother and I saw a couple like this begging at a food court. After they were done walking, we saw them get on a motorcycle. The “blind”one was riding it while the guide was the pillion rider,” a netizen shared.

“Once my mother and I bumped into a couple like this who sold tissues at a grocery shop. They were just walking fine, without the cane, not wearing black spectacles. So my mother coolly mentioned ‘Aren’t these people the ones begging for money? They can see just fine. Not even blind?’ She said it loud enough for them to immediately exit the grocery shop,” a netizen commented.