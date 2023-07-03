Couple condemned after seeking financial help online to pay off RM2,781.26 in credit card loans

FINANCIAL management is a crucial skill every adult must learn as financial commitments increase as we get older, making us prioritise our wants and needs, money-wise.

A couple’s appeal for financial help on social media has been ridiculed by netizens online, after having said that they need to settle their credit card debts of RM2,781.26.

The girlfriend explained on her Twitter account, @kaytieyou, that she and her boyfriend had to turn to using credit cards for their daily expenses due to a slump in their business.

“I am asking as sincerely as I can for financial help for my boyfriend and I. We currently owe the bank due to our business facing difficulties so we used credit cards for our daily expenses for a few months. Anybody willing to help us are really appreciated,” Kaytie said.

Her tweet garnered traction online and has sparked ire within netizens who were annoyed at her post.

“That’s why, you can use those credit cards nicely then you must learn how to pay for it. I have a few credit cards but I pay immediately after using them,” a netizen explained.

“Unfortunately, now you have to work to earn a living and pay off your own debts. Unless you are one of the few lucky ones (on Twitter) who often receive hundreds, even thousands from strangers here,” a netizen commented.

Meanwhile, others have advised Kaytie to head to the national Counseling & Credit Management Agency (AKPK) to have them assist her in her credit card loans.

“Go to the AKPK department to seek debt consolidation. Just give them a call if you are serious in settling this debt,” a netizen suggested.

“Go to AKPK. They can help you. I was in your position before living off credit. Alhamdulillah. I’m okay now,” another netizen said.