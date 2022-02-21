Couple ‘sell’ neighbour’s car parked in front of their house

ADMIT it, we’ve all been annoyed by our neighbours at some point in our lives. But have you ever been so upset with your neighbour that you’ve tried to sell their car?

One couple in Kota Setar, Kedah finally had enough after one particular neighbour parked their car in front of their gate for the umpteenth time.

One half of the couple, identified as Nur Farhana, posted her account of the incident on TikTok under the account @queen_mekarsari88. Apparently, she and her husband had tried to leave notes on the vehicle reminding their neighbour not to park there, and had gone over to their house several times to ask them to move so that they could park their own car inside.

So when they saw the car parked once again in front of their gate, Nur Farhana’s husband decided to take matters into his own hands, and teach the neighbour a lesson.