Couple swindles RM46,000 from man after damaging ATM machine and switching bank cards

ROBBERIES and financial scam cases are getting increasingly rampant, with the perpetrators developing new tactics to con someone and rob them of their hard-earned cash.

A Twitter user shared his cautionary tale of a young couple, posing as husband and wife who had stolen his ATM card after switching it with another similar bank card to make several financial transactions.

Twitter user @paizmuhdd informed netizens of the couple who robbed him of RM46,000 for three days straight, starting from Mar 25 until Mar 27.

“(The couple) made 23 transactions, including purchasing an iPhone 13 Pro Max at a telecommunications store in Kapar,” the victim said.

@paizmuhdd then detailed the thieving duo’s modus operandi in swindling his money.

“The robbers destroyed the ATM machine and then would stand behind the victim, acting like they want to withdraw but actually observing the victim’s pin number. The victim’s card is already stuck in the damaged ATM machine.

“The thieves will then pretend to help out and at the same time, they will take out another card similar to the victim’s (belonging to previous victims) and hand it back to the unaware victim. The card stuck in the ATM machine is then taken by the robber who has memorized their pin number,” he recounted.

He then mentioned that the victim would assume their bank card has been damaged and added that these incidents only occurred on Saturdays and Sundays.

This, is so that the swindlers can make their transactions before the victim can change their damaged card on Monday when the bank offices are open.

“For your information, victims who are senior citizens often do not use online banking to check their transactions,” he mentioned.

A police report has been lodged by the victim on the swindling couple.

He then called on netizens to help find the perpetrators and informed them that the thieving pair’s stomping ground is in the Selangor area, targeting senior citizens.