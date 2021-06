Just days after the premiere of Friends Reunion, Courteney Cox and Ed Sheeran broke the internet with their recreation of the famous Monica and Ross dance routine from Friends.

The dance routine first appeared in season 6 of Friends when Monica (Courteney Cox) and Ross (David Schwimmer) resurrected their high school dance routine for a chance to be featured on Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve on the eve of the year 2000.

Cox posted the hilarious clip on her Instagram with the caption, “Just some routine dancing with a friend...”

Both Cox and Sheeran smashed the routine but it ended with a topple to the ground.