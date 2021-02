On Wednesday, Courteney Cox shared a video of herself performing a cover of I’ll Be There For You by The Rembrandts aka the iconic Friends theme song. The video posted on her Instagram showed the actress playing the piano with musician Joel Taylor accompanying her with a guitar. At one point, Cox even turned to the camera to provide the track’s iconic hand claps. “How’d I do?” she wrote in the caption. “Let me know what I should learn next below.”

The comments section lit up with praise for the star quickly, even from fellow celebrities. “OMG OMG,” David Beckham commented. “So awesome court!” actress Mariska Hargitay wrote. “This is just fantastic. You are adorable,” Molly Shannon remarked. Even the Friends’ official Instagram account gave a seal of approval with a series of handclap emojis. Courteney Cox played the character Monica Geller in the hit NBC comedy show Friends from 1994 to 2004.