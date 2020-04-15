Covid-19: Heavily pregnant frontline doctor receives praise for sacrifice

THE sacrifice made by our frontline workers in fighting Covid-19 knows no limit.

A female doctor received widespread praise and appreciation from netizens on Facebook for her dedication being on duty while heavily pregnant.

The doctor is seen in a picture posted by Facebook page “Kisah Dunia” which went viral, showing her in full PPE suit with her protruding belly, said to be in her 30th week of pregnancy.

Netizens conveyed prayers for her health and the baby while collectively urging people to obey the movement control order to stop the transmission of the virus.