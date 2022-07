COVID-19 hospitalisation has increased by 9% in the 28th Epidemiology Week (ME28) compared to the previous week, NST reports.

Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said Covid patients in all categories showed a 33% increase within the one-week period.

He also pointed out that Intensive care unit (ICU) admissions also rose by 3%.

New cases, however, also increased by 23.4%, from 21,355 cases to 26,355 cases between both epidemiology weeks.