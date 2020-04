PETALING JAYA: A doctor took to Twitter today to explain some scientific terms related to Covid-19 in language easy for to understand.

So here’s what Dr Lyana Khairuddin told Twitter:

Coronavirus

“Can be any virus in the Coronaviridae family.They are circular with spikes that have a “ball” at the end that reminds scientists of a “crown” when viewed under electron microscope hence - Coronavirus.They are positive-strand RNA viruses, usually 100-160nm in diameter.”

Reverse-transcription Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR)

“Remember that coronaviruses are RNA viruses. The technique that revolutionised biology forever, PCR, based on DNA amplification, needed to be tweaked to amplify RNA (i.e. viruses) for us to detect them. Electron microscopy can let us “see” viruses; but it’s labour extensive and not all labs have them. PCR (+ PCR machines) more popular now since they can be used across the biology field, so using molecular techniques to detect viruses (& others) become preferred/easier.”

“Difference between RT-PCR & PCR is the start material is RNA; and addition of reverse transcriptase to the reagent. RT-PCR shows you that an RNA based sample is present, and you can amplify the complementary DNA (cDNA).”

Symptomatic

“Showing symptoms (high-fever - typical of all viral infection because your immune system would react to the invasion).

Asymptomatic

“Without symptoms. You can still have the virus but you don’t “show” the symptoms”

So why have we used RT-PCR to detect Covid-19 and not sero-based testing?

“High sensitivity detection of molecular presence , especially a new virus. As a virologist, I would argue for use of molecular techniques always BUT it is labour & reagent intensive not to forget the need for expensive RT-PCR machines (these machines come with expensive lasers/light capture for fluorescence detection + the computer power needed) - they look boring from the outside - just a box attached to a computer that you put a 96/264/384 well plates into.”

“So for mass testing/epidemiology purposes - sero-based kits are ideal. They look like pregnancy test kits - you put sample on and allow antigen-antibody reaction - see lines to detect positive/negative/blank”

Read the original Twitter thread here