His actions caused the drinks giant Coca-Cola to lose $4billion in share price. The 36-year-old football icon held up a bottle of water after shifting the Coca-Cola bottles and said, “Agua!” in a bid to encourage more people to choose water instead.

Cristiano Ronaldo’s act of removing two Coca-Cola bottles from his sight during a press conference at the Euros on Monday was a huge power move.

Coca-Cola, one of the official sponsors of Euro 2020, said on Tuesday with a statement which read “everyone is entitled to their drink preferences” with different “tastes and needs.”

It must be noted that only a public figure like Ronaldo who can get such a friendly and understanding response from sponsors.

According to a Euros spokesperson, players are offered water alongside Coca-Cola and Coca-Cola Zero Sugar during the press conferences.

Ronaldo, with over 300 million Instagram followers, has always made his stance clear regarding living a healthy lifestyle.