Crown Plaza Shopping Centre ceiling collapses

THE Bandar Mahkota Cheras (BMC) mall experienced a ceiling fall yesterday ( Aug 1), in the late afternoon.

The incident’s photo made its way through Facebook, sparking conversation and commotion.

Witnesses reported seeing the ceiling fall from above onto a watch sales counter.

According to Sin Chew Daily, no casualties have been reported, and the fire and rescue crew were deployed to the scene immediately.

While the mall’s hypermarkets and food shops were not impacted and continued to operate normally, the compromised areas were blocked off by authorities.