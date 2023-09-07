Customer complains about cracking own soft boiled eggs

PART of the quintessential kopitiam experience is cracking the shell of the soft boiled egg to reveal the delicious runny egg to dip your toast with.

However, some people are simply not a fan of the experience as a customer shared their grouses about it.

The customer shared on Facebook questioning why they had to crack the soft boiled eggs themselves instead of the restaurant’s staff.

“Why do we pay only in the end, to do it ourselves?

“Would we have to go into the kitchen and make our coffees as well? I will not say anymore,“ the customer said sarcastically.

The customer also shared how inconvenient it was to wash their hands after cracking the eggs and scooping the contents out as well as how hot the eggs were.

The customer understood the point of online deliveries however, they stated how they do not get the ‘culture’ of customers having to crack their own soft boiled eggs.

“Is the staff lazy or what? I don’t know,“ the customer added.