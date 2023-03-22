Customer offers free massage to delivery rider

DELIVERY riders endure many day-to-day challenges, including difficult working conditions and customers handing out bizarre requests at certain times, which shows that this is not an easy job having to deal with difficulties thrown at them often.

A delivery rider recently received a strange request from a customer while making their rounds.

In a Twitter post, the rider posted a picture showing the customer’s request at the bottom, instructing him where to place his delivery.

After thanking the rider, the customer told the rider that they provide free massages.

“I provide free massages to food riders,” the customer said.

It is unknown what happened afterward, but netizens were left perplexed by the odd request, but of course, some netizens took this opportunity to joke about the situation.

“Feels kind of suspicious,” a netizen pointed out.

“Drop the location,” a user demanded jokingly.

“You get your money and a free massage. Good for you,” another netizen remarked jokingly.