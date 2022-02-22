Cute monkey video captivates netizens

A viral video on TikTok, by user @areonnwoon, showing his experience sharing mandarin oranges with a group of monkeys, has cheered many people up.

The 42-second clip shows him offering oranges to a group of monkeys by a roadside. Netizens found the differing reactions of the monkeys to be very amusing.

In the video clip, the first two monkeys gladly took the fruits from the man, while a third one grabbed an orange and ran away.

The fourth monkey appeared to flash a huge grin before delightfully taking the orange.

Subsequent monkeys appeared more wary, running away and refusing to take any oranges from the man.

However, the big smile from cute and adorable monkey captivated netizens, and the clip had gotten more than 1.8 million views at the time of writing.

You can watch the video here.